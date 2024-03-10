National Disabilities Unit could add Janelle Corbin to Wall of Heroes Loop Barbados

Janelle Corbin found out today, Friday, March 8, International Women’s Day, that her name could be written in Barbados history’s pages in two significant ways.

Firstly, the debut author has penned and published a first-of-its-kind local book which will teach readers American Sign Language (ASL) with a focus on Barbados. The My ASL Animal Alphabet Book was launched today at the National Disabilities Unit (NDU) in St Michael.

Secondly, in a thrilling surprise, Corbin was shocked and honoured to learn that for her contribution to the community and empowering persons with disabilities (PWDs), her name can be etched into the Unit’s Wall of Heroes.

Corbin would be amongst the likes of women such as Sign Language Interpreter Bonnie Leonce, Karen Williams-Thompson, Dionne Walcott, and The Honourable Kerryann Ifill.

The ‘Honouring our Heroes’ wall was unveiled on December 3 last year by the Minister of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs Kirk Humphrey. It is dedicated to individuals for their exemplary service to Persons with Disabilities in Barbados.

The Director of the National Disabilities Unit John Hollingsworth told the audience gathered, unbeknownst to Corbin that she fits the bill for the wall. “Mrs. Corbin, we thank you for your effort and once you continue along this vein, there will also be a place for your name on the Honouring our Heroes monument at the entrance to this complex”.

Hollingsworth said that one point of significance surrounding the new text is “[it] seeks to capture the attention of children by illustrating local animals in introducing the ASL alphabet… because she [Corbin] believes that children will be more inclined to identify with animals they see every day… I agree and support this approach and wish that more of our creatives focus more on local experiences that are easier related to by our impressionable populations.”

The NDU Director also urged that it is not by mistake that the book was launched during the Month of the Disabled. “Celebrated under the theme, ‘One Community: United in Action’, is an indication of continuous efforts to promote inclusion of PWDs in all aspects of life. Supporting this effort is a further demonstration of the commitment of the National Disabilities Unit to ensure that no one is left behind.”

Hollingsworth stressed that Corbin’s achievement with her first text must be acknowledged for its value. “Corbin’s pioneering achievement by the publishing this book will advance the process of inclusion of PWDs. We celebrate her achievement as a woman , on this International Women’s Day, working to improve the lives of the disabled and it assists in expanding our initiatives during this period to increase awareness of the plight of PWDs.”

The NDU helped Corbin to bring her book from idea to fruition. Hollingsworth was one of the first to purchase a signed copy of her text today.

At the wall, Corbin saw where her name may go and her daughter embraced her with love and pride. Corbin’s son attends the Irving Wilson School and he too shared in his mom’s joyful day earlier in the launch ceremony.