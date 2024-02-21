Thorne gets through – New Political Leader for DLP Loop Barbados

One week exactly after being sworn-in as the new Opposition Leader at State House, Ralph Thorne SC has gained admittance into the Democratic Labour Party (DLP).

Following deliberations and due process, the announcement came during a press conference held at the DLP Headquarters in George Street, St Michael.

General Secretary for the party Steve Blackett broke the news on Monday evening, February 19, 2024.

“So I’m pleased that this is a wonderful opportunity for us as a Democratic Labour Party in welcoming our new Political Leader [Ralph Thorne], standing with our President Dr Ronnie Yearwood.

“I’m happy…to celebrate this occasion,” he said.

Speaking to the pivotal transition in the history of the DLP, with this new leadership model of having a Political Leader in the Lower House and a discrete President within the Labour Party, Blackett stated: “This to my mind is a watershed moment for the Democratic Labour Party. Over the last few days, we were privileged to sit down as responsible members of this party and hammer out an arrangement that I think will be pleasing to most Barbadians.

“And I want to congratulate those who were involved in bringing us to this point…our negotiating team for hammering out that arrangement so that we can be proud of ourselves as Democratic Labour Party supporters.”

To those who criticised the Party for not welcoming Thorne with open arms automatically once he expressed his desire to join the Party after crossing the floor and being sworn-in as Opposition Leader on February 12, 2024.

Blackett responded to the negativity explaining, “I hear the complaints that we bungled this arrangement. I want to say that the Democratic Labour Party, like I said, is a 68 almost 69 year old institution; we have rules, we have processes and those rules and processes have to be observed. And exactly what we were doing over the last number of days, was following the rules and exercising those processes.”