Missing teen: Ranika Husbands last seen April 13 Loop Barbados

Police are seeking the assistance of the public in locating a missing teenager.

She is 14-year-old Ranika Zakyla Husbands of Block 13F Haynes Village, St James. Husbands. is a second form student at the Ellersie Secondary School.

She was last seen by her mother on Thursday, April 13, when she was given permission to chill with her friends int he Haynesville area.

According to police, she also frequents Mills Apartments, Culvert Terrace, Infill Road and surrounding areas.

Husbands is 5 feet 5 inches tall of a light brown complexion and slim built. She walks with an erect appearance and is in the habit of dragging her feet. She is of a Barbadian decent and speaks fluently; if approached she has a pleasant demeanour.

The 14-year-old was last seen wearing long blue jeans pants, a t-shirt [colour unknown], and a pair of slippers.

Anyone who may have knowledge of the whereabouts of Ranika Zakyla Husbands is asked to contact the Holetown Police Station at 419 1700 or any police station or police emergency 211.