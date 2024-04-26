Bajan Triathletes win big at World Development Regional Cup Loop Barbados

A six-member Barbados team has delivered commendable performances at the recently concluded 2024 World Triathlon Development Regional Cup in Puerto Rico.

Team Barbados comprised of:

Zahra GaskinIsis GaskinLuke McIntyreAlexis LangleyAli BanfieldPaula McIntyre

How they performed:

Laila placed first in the Girls 12-13 Super Sprint.Ali placed second in the Girls 12-13 Super Sprint.Alexis placed third in the Girls 14-15 Super Sprint.Laila placed second overall in the Girls 12-15 Super Sprint.Alexis placed fourth overall in the Girls 12-15 Super Sprint.Ali placed fifth overall in the Girls 12-15 Super Sprint.Zahra placed third overall in the Sprint Elite Females and second in the Females 20+ category.Isis placed fourth overall in the Sprint Elite Females, and second in the Females 18-19 category.Luke who competed in his first Junior Men’s Elite Race, placed a commendable 11th.

The Ministry applauded the dynamic team for their performances and encouraged them to continue to strive for excellence.