Rotary club donates books to National Task Force on Literacy

Rotary club donates books to National Task Force on Literacy Loop Barbados
Chairman of the National Task Force on Literacy Education, Dr Sylvia Henry, accepted a gift of over 100 books.

Rosemary Forde

9 hrs ago

Chairman of the National Task Force on Literacy Education, Dr. Sylvia Henry (left), and Dr. Astra Babb of Babb’s Reading Clinic reading one of the donated books. (Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training)

Barbados joined the rest of the world to celebrate World Book Day, on Tuesday, April 23, a day set aside by UNESCO to promote the enjoyment of books and reading in all forms.

This year’s theme, ‘Read Your Way’, recognises reading in all forms and encourages all persons to embrace the diversity and scope of reading resources, focusing on the love for reading regardless of format or genre.

At a ceremony held at the Erdiston Teachers’ Training College, Chairman of the National Task Force on Literacy Education, Dr Sylvia Henry, accepted a gift of over 100 books from President of the Rotary Club of Barbados West, Gail Reeves.

The books will be integral in several organized community literacy activities by the Literacy Task Force. Dr Astra Babb of Babb’s Reading Clinic also made a presentation of her latest publication.

As a further part of the Rotary Club’s outreach, President Reeves presented a cheque to Principal of Erdiston Teachers’ Training College, Dr. Colin Cumberbatch, to boost the sign language literacy course at the College.

The National Task Force on Literacy Education continues to work with community groups and organisations to promote literacy in all its forms.

SOURCE: Barbados Government Information Service (GIS).

