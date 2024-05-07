Martindale’s Road erupted with loud cheers after the 11-Plus Exam Loop Barbados

One student was absent, but otherwise the 176 students who sat the Barbados Secondary Schools Entrance Examination (BSSEE) 2024 at The St Michael School, did so without any hiccups or hitches.

The students got underway about 9:05 am and by 1:32 pm the first student was walking down the entryway to the eagerly and anxiously waiting crowd of parents.

Speaking to Loop News, the St Michael School Deputy Principal said that on the compound, they accommodated students from People’s Cathedral, the St Patrick’s Roman Catholic Primary School, George Lamming Primary, St Cyprian’s Boys’ School, Erdiston Special School, St Ambrose Primary and there was one homeschooled student. Also of note, the Erdiston Special School had 11 registered entrants for the examination.

Of the students, the school received eight special requests which they facilitated. There were three requests for extra time and a reader and five requests for extra time solely.

The students were met with loud cheers and shouts of “Congratulations”. Many mothers and fathers warmly embraced their children once they crossed Martindale’s Road. Police managed the traffic flow to ensure the safety and security of the 10 and 11 year old students.

As parents and teachers asked the students about their performance, the area was buzzing with excitement and it was anything but a quiet zone.