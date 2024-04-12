Marine Alert: Swells of up to 8-feet can occur along the East coast Loop Barbados

Barbadians and visitors to the island are being cautioned of above normal sea swells on the East coasts today, Friday, April 12, 2024.

Therefore, the Yellow – Be Aware Alert remains in effect.

Yesterday the concentration of deteriorating sea conditions began on the West and then were predicted to be along West, North and East coasts.

Today, the poor sea conditions are along the North and East coasts.

In the Eastern Caribbean Weather Summary, the Barbados Meteorological Services said that Barbados is not alone with this forecast. Seas are moderate in open water with northerly swells of 1.5m to 2.5m in the northern and central Eastern Caribbean waters.

Morning

General Swell Information: Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters ( 5 to 8 ft ) and increasing. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution

Night

General Swell Information: Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters ( 5 to 8 ft ) and increasing. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution