Two water tenders respond to Coles Terrace blaze Loop Barbados

St John fire officials and two commanding officers of the Barbados Fire Service along with two police officers watched and observed the blaze until it died all the way down.

The scene was under the command of Divisional Officer Patrick Edwards and Station Officer Wayne Vaughn. From St John Fire Station were Leading Fire Officer Stevenson RRoweand three fire officers and then Fire Officer Adrian Elliot was accompanied by three fire officers from the Worthing Fire Station.

The time of call to control was 3:24pm on Monday, February 12, 2024, at Coles Terrace, St Philip.

Neighbours in Coles Road said that initially the clouds of smoke where black, billowing and ominous. By 4pm, the sky was clearer as puffs of smoke emerged around barricaded windows and doors.

The completely wall structure seemed to be an old derelict home close to the cliffs. The building was surrounded by and overrun with vegetation. Hundreds of bees also indicated that a bee hive was on site as well. These conditions informed the response of the fire officials.

Worthing fire officials departed the scene around 4:10pm, while St John officials monitored. Police remained on site as well until extinguished.