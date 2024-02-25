Man rescued from well in Alleynedale Loop Barbados

Family and friends of a male victim who fell into a well today, are counting their blessings at this moment.

Firefighters responded to the scene at Alleynedale, St Peter, this afternoon, Sunday, February 25, 2024, where a man had fallen into a well.

Personnel from the Arch Hall and Bridgetown Fire stations of the Barbados Fire Service under the command of Divisional Officer Patrick Edwards and Station Officer Tony Scantlebury conducted the rescue mission.

On the scene around 2:44pm, within one hour’s time, the man had been freed.