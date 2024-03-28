Luther Thorne students eager to ‘Read a Good Book’ through donation Loop Barbados

Students of the Luther Thorne Memorial Primary School are being encouraged to foster a greater love for reading through the donation of a Little Book Library by the Rotaract Club of South Barbados funded by PwC East Caribbean.

The free library will grant students access to a range of literature aimed at promoting a culture of leisure reading.

Speaking at the official handover ceremony on March 25, President of the Rotaract Club of South Barbados, Khrystal Walcott shared, “Reading is the foundation of most things in life…it adds to your imagination and creativity. Through this little library, we hope that you will be transported to another world through the pages of a book and get your friends excited about reading as well.”

Basic Education and Literacy is one of seven areas of focus for Rotary International, under which Rotaract Clubs across the world were formed. The donation comes just after the global celebration of the World Rotaract Day on March 13, marking 56 years since the first club was established in North Carolina.

PwC East Caribbean has been a key partner to the club, supporting its bi-monthly Rotaract Reading Room sessions for children ages 6-11 years, hosted at the school since 2021.

Territory Leader of PwC East Caribbean, Ross Parker said, “The PwC partners are delighted to be able to partner with Rotaract to provide the little library to the Luther Thorne Primary School. We hope the library will inspire a new generation of readers. Books have a great ability to both entertain and educate, capturing a reader’s imagination and inspiring action.”

The eager students were challenged with the chant “Read a book, read a good book” by Senior Teacher, Alison Cumberbatch who expressed her gratitude for the little library which she envisions will enhance the existing enthusiasm for reading by students and staff alike at the school.