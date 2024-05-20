Cleviston Haynes is Barbados’ first resident Ambassador To Ireland Loop Barbados

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, Cleviston Haynes, presented his credentials to the President of Ireland, Michael D Higgins, making him the first resident ambassador to Ireland.

During the presentation ceremony on Tuesday, May 14, Ambassador Haynes discussed the longstanding diplomatic relationship that exists between Barbados and Ireland.

He also engaged President Higgins on the scope for deeper engagement on issues of climate change, security, trade, cooperation in economic matters, as well as collaboration in the international political arena on issues of importance to their respective countries.

Speaking on the rationale for establishing an Embassy in Ireland, Ambassador Haynes stated: “This decision by my Government to establish a physical presence here in Ireland is an expression of our fervent desire to enhance the level of political and economic cooperation and promote even greater collaboration among our people.”

President Higgins spoke fondly of Ireland’s relationship with Barbados and referenced the recent cooperation between the Marine Institute of Ireland and the Barbados Coastal Zone Management Unit while signalling that there are many other avenues for collaboration between Ireland and Barbados in the near future.

Ambassador Haynes was accompanied by his wife, Claire Haynes, and Minister Counsellor of the Embassy of Barbados in Ireland, Kendra Holdip.

Barbados and Ireland established diplomatic relations on May 3, 2001.

SOURCE: Barbados Government Information Service (BGIS).