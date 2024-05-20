Weather Report: Sunshine and clouds, few brief isolated light showers Loop Barbados

Here is the weather forecast for today, Monday, May 20, 2024.

According to the Barbados Meteorological Services, today, a deep-layered northeastern Atlantic high-pressure system will be the dominant feature across Barbados and the eastern Caribbean. However, upper-level moisture advecting from the South American region and drifting northwards across the island chain is likely to produce intermittent showers across the region due to an associated surface-to-low-level confluent pattern.

Morning

Synopsis: A ridge pattern is the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few brief isolated light showers.

Night

Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few brief isolated light showers.