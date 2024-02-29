Eunice Gibson Polyclinic closes after incident Loop Barbados

An unfortunate incident has forced the Ministry of Health and Wellness to close the Eunice Gibson Polyclinic.

The polyclinic located at Warrens, St Michael, will be closed tomorrow, Thursday, February 29, to facilitate a consultation session with staff following the incident.

The Ministry has cancelled all appointments.

Therefore, all persons who had appointments scheduled for tomorrow will be contacted to have them rescheduled.

Additionally, clients with prescriptions to be filled may attend any other polyclinic with their refill containers and ID cards.

The polyclinic is currently scheduled to reopen for full service at 8:30am on Friday, March 1.