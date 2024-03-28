Police searching for missing 13-year-old girl Loop Barbados

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing girl Shakira Hinkson, age 13, of Piedmont Park, Grazettes, St Michael.

The St George Secondary School student was last seen at home by her mother about 6 pm on Monday, March 25 and reported missing the next day.

Hinkson is approximately 5 feet 2 inches, with high brown complexion. She has short straightened hair, small ears and nose, arched eyebrows and is bow-legged.

Her dress code at the time of her disappearance is unknown.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Shakira Hinkson is asked to contact the District A Police Station at 430-7242, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or any police station.