Empire earn important win in BFA Premier League Loop Barbados

Empire earn important win in BFA Premier League
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Empire SC defeated the Barbados Soccer Academy. Southern derby finishes in a draw.

Renaldo Gilkes

5 hrs ago

Empire’s Kemar John (left), scored twice versus the Barbados Soccer Academy to help his team to a 4-1 victory in the Barbados Football Association Premier League.

Empire SC registered a massive win last Tuesday evening to improve their chances of securing top flight football, for the 2025 season.

“The Blues” defeated fellow strugglers the Barbados Soccer Academy (BSA) in the opening match of the Barbados Football Association (BFA) Premier League double-header at the BFA Wildey Turf.

Empire ran out 4-1 winners and improved their tally to eight points from 11 matches, just two points away from safety.

Meanwhile, BSA suffered their 10th defeat of the season and are positioned at the foot of the table with a mere three points from 11 matches.

Kemar John was the main man for Empire, as the former Wotton FC forward netted in the 17th and 85th minutes.

Duwayne Peters scored in the 71st, and towering frontman Zuhri Morris completed the score card a minute later.

The curtain-closer between southern neighbours Paradise FC and Wotton SC ended 1-1.

Jamar Grazette sent Wotton ahead in the14th minute, but ex-Wotton playmaker Okeski Ladette drew Paradise level in the 69th minute.

The point earned kept Paradise in fourth position on 18 points, and Wotton a place behind them on 15 points.

