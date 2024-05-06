Ellerton secure important win in BFA Premier League. Loop Barbados

The title race for the Barbados Football Association (BFA) Premier League took an interesting turn last night at the BFA Wildey Turf.

League challengers the University of the West Indies (UWI) suffered a setback as they were defeated 4-1 by Ellerton SC in the feature match of the fixture’s double-header.

A win would have kept the UWI Blackbirds level on points with leaders Weymouth Wales, with four more matches remaining. However, Ellerton SC, on the other end of the table, needed the win to escape from the relegation area.

Related Article

The St George representatives climbed into seventh position with the victory, moving onto 14 points from as many matches, overtaking Deacons FC in the process.

Anson Barrow handed Ellerton the lead in the 18th minute when he reacted quickest to a loose ball inside the UWI penalty area, after the Blackbirds failed to clear Rosean Brathwaite’s delivery into the box.

Jaheim Headley doubled Ellerton’s lead from the penalty spot on the stroke of halftime, after former national captain Rashad Jules went down in the box after what seemed like a timid challenge from UWI center back Javon Taylor.

Two goals from Wotton FC’s T’Shane Lorde led the southern club to a 6-0 victory over the Barbados Soccer Academy.

Referee Jamar Springer deemed the contact sufficient and awarded Headley the opportunity to convert from the spot.

Jules added his name to the scoresheet in the 58th minute when he blasted his left foot shot under the body of UWI custodian Shaquan Phillips.

UWI midfielder Jaron Oughterson got on the end of Shamari Harewood’s cross to draw one back for UWI in the 69th minute.

Shaquan Clarke restored Ellerton’s three-goal lead when he headed the ball over the advancing Phillips in the 72nd minute.

Ellerton SC’s wingback scored from the penalty spot in his team’s 4-1 victory over the University of the West Indies (UWI) Blackbirds.

After 14 matches, the Blackbirds have attained 32 points, three less than defending champions Wales.

In the opening match of the evening, the Barbados Soccer Academy (BSA) fell to another heavy defeat on their return to the Premier League.

Wotton FC completely dismantled the BSA defense on their way to a 6-0 victory.

Janeico Baptiste and T’Shane Lorde were the main men for Wotton as they each registered a brace.

Baptiste scored in the 13th and 49th minutes, while Lorde got his goals in the 58th and 68th minutes.

Substitutes Darian King (80th) and Tarrel Willams (93rd) completed Wotton’s impressive score card.

Wotton progressed into fourth position with their victory, amassing 24 points from 14 games.