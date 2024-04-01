Do not panic: Simulations planned by BDF Loop Barbados

There will be a series of mass casualty simulation exercises over the next two days.

The Barbados Defence Force (BDF) has issued advanced warning to the public that they will conduct a Mass Casualty Simulation Exercise from Tuesday, April 2, to Wednesday, April 3.

The event will begin at 3:00 p.m. on April 2, and conclude at 12:30 p.m. on April 3.

The simulation exercises will be conducted in the areas of Heywoods Beach, St Peter; Conrad Hunte Sports Club, St Andrew; Ermy Bourne Highway, St Andrew; and Saddle Back, St Joseph.

BDF personnel and other emergency services will be participating in the simulation exercise.

Last year, the BDF conducted an exercise between the airport and Enterprise Beach where a plane crash was simulated. The exercise, which involved the BDF, the Department of Emergency Management (DEM), the National Conservation Commission, The Barbados Police Service and others. The simulation occurred on October 11, 2023. This occurred at the same time as the controversial “simulation” at Springer Memorial Secondary.