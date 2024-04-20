Community outreach activities this week Loop Barbados

A number of community outreach activities are under way, including the implementation of the Mobile Clinic service and the Saturday clinics, which are being held in the months of April and May to bring children up to date with their vaccines.

Activities scheduled for this week include:

A church service at the Calvary Moravian Church, Roebuck Street, St Michael, on Sunday, April 21, at 9:30 AM. Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Davidson Ishmael will address the congregation.Two health fairs/exhibitions, one at Emerald City Complex, Six Roads, St Philip, and the other at Massy Supermarket and Shopping Complex, Warrens, St Michael, on Saturday, April 20, from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM.

They will target families, children, and adults for life course vaccines, health education, noncommunicable diseases.

Screening for sexually transmitted infections, and other health-related matters will also take place.

SOURCE: Barbados Government Information Service (GIS).