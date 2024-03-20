Christian Moses wanted for questioning Loop Barbados

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is seeking the assistance of the public in locating Christian Alic Moses, who is wanted for questioning in connection with criminal matters.

Moses, whose last known address is Apartment #2, #656 Kingsland Terrace, Christ Church is approximately six feet four inches (6’ 4”) tall of dark complexion and has a slim built.

Moses, is advised that he can present himself to the Criminal Investigations Department at the Oistins Police Station, Oistins, Christ Church accompanied by an attorney-at-law of his choice.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Christian Alic Moses, is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at the Oistins Police Station, Oistins, Christ Church at telephone numbers 418-2608/2612, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1 800-8477 or the nearest police station.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.