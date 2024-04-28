BMS warns of high swells along western coastline Loop Barbados

The Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) is advising the public of the potential for a deterioration of marine conditions along western coastlines of Barbados associated with an area of low pressure located in the central north Atlantic.

There are no watches or warnings in effect for Barbados on this system.

Potential Impacts

Choppy sea conditions mainly along the western coastlines of Barbados stretching from Six Mens St Peter southward to Brigthon’s beach are expected from as early as Tuesday, April 30. These conditions are predicted to persist through to Thursday, May 2nd with improvement expected thereafter.

What you should do

The public is advised to use beaches with a lifeguard present.

Marine users are encouraged to monitor the BMS, DEM and GIS websites and their respective social media pages along with the local media networks for further updates over the coming days.

Additionally, advice and warnings provided by the National Conservation Commission should be followed.

Discussion

Northerly swells of 1.0m to 1.5m are likely to impact the western coastal waters of Barbados during this swell event.

General Information

This information statement was issued at 12 NOON today Sunday, April 28, 2024 and will be updated at 4 PM Tuesday, April 30, 2024.