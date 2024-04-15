Barbados Weather Report: Partly sunny with isolated light showers Loop Barbados

Barbados Weather Report: Partly sunny with isolated light showers
Tuesday Apr 16

28°C
Barbados News

A ridge pattern will be dominant across the island.

Rosemary Forde

2 hrs ago

Here is the weather forecast for today, Tuesday, April 16, 2024.

According to the Barbados Meteorological Services, today, the low-level trough is expected to weaken as the eastern Caribbean resides on the southwestern periphery of a surface to low-level ridge pattern. Southerly to southeasterly winds will bring low-level moisture northwards across Barbados and the southern Windward Islands. This along with a marginally favourable mid to upper-level pattern is likely to produce occasional light showers mainly across the southern portions of the island chain. Whilst some troughing at the surface will affect the Leewards and northern Windward Islands, moisture levels are expected to be comparatively lower than their southern counterparts allowing for fair to partly cloudy skies.

Slight concentrations of dust haze are forecast from tonight and expected throughout the remainder of the forecast period in varying concentrations.

Morning

Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be dominant across the island.

General Forecast: Cloudy at first, becoming partly sunny with a few brief isolated light showers.

Night

Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be dominant across the island.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few brief scattered light showers.

