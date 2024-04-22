Barbados Weather Report: Partly sunny Loop Barbados

Here is the weather forecast for today, Monday, April 22, 2024.
According to the Barbados Meteorological Services, today, the northern Leewards will observe a few morning showers due to a confluent pattern. Elsewhere, a ridge pattern will be dominant across the region allowing for mostly fair weather conditions. Meanwhile, the tropical wave will weaken as it continues westward across the Guianas.
Morning
Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be dominant across the island.
General Forecast: Partly sunny
Night
Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be dominant across the island.
General Forecast: Partly cloudy