Barbados Weather Report: Partly sunny Loop Barbados

Barbados News
Monday Apr 22

27°C
Barbados News

A ridge pattern will be dominant across the region allowing for mostly fair weather conditions

Rosemary Forde

11 hrs ago

Here is the weather forecast for today, Monday, April 22, 2024.

According to the Barbados Meteorological Services, today, the northern Leewards will observe a few morning showers due to a confluent pattern. Elsewhere, a ridge pattern will be dominant across the region allowing for mostly fair weather conditions. Meanwhile, the tropical wave will weaken as it continues westward across the Guianas.

Morning

Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be dominant across the island.

General Forecast: Partly sunny

Night

Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be dominant across the island.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy

