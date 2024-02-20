Sagicor General launches guide to better understand insurance Loop Barbados

In an effort to increase individuals’ understanding of how insurance works, its benefits, the responsibilities of the policyholder and insurance company, as well as demystify insurance terms, Sagicor General Insurance Inc (SGI) has launched “Covered”, the company’s ‘Book of General Insurance Wisdom.’

Developed with the aim of helping to simplify general insurance and empower individuals to make smarter, informed decisions about the products and benefits they choose, “Covered” provides a comprehensive look and explanation of all aspects related to home, motor and travel insurance.

Accessible via the company’s website, www.sagicor.com , the book covers several topics, including delving into the details of an insurance contract, what is required when seeking to renew a policy, what is included within a policy, critical clauses of a contract that should be paid attention to, as well as several examples to assist policyholders and the wider public with understanding how general insurance works.

President and Chief Executive Officer of Sagicor General Insurance Inc, Keston Howell, said that at Sagicor “we believe that insurance should be accessible to everyone. We understand that insurance terms, conditions and principles can be overwhelming and at times, confusing, which is why we remain committed to making insurance easy to understand. Our ‘plain English’ approach to explaining all things insurance is the cornerstone of this book”, he stated.

“I am confident that this will be a valuable resource that puts the power to make informed decisions in individuals’ hands.”