Barbados Weather Report: Mostly sunny Loop Barbados

Here is the weather forecast for today, Sunday, April 21, 2024.

According to the Barbados Meteorological Services, today, a ridge pattern will be dominant across Barbados and the eastern Caribbean. A few lingering light showers are likely, especially over the northern islands.

Despite this, hazy conditions will remain as a dust haze advisory will be in effect for Barbados.

Meanwhile, the tropical wave currently analyzed along 49W is forecast to move across the Guianas where an abundance of moisture and instability will support moderate rainfall.

Morning

Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be dominant across the island.

General Forecast: Mostly sunny.

Night

Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be dominant across the island.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy.