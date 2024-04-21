Barbados Weather Report: Mostly sunny Loop Barbados

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Barbados Weather Report: Mostly sunny Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

UWI’s unbeaten run continues in the BFA Premier League

Empire earn important win in BFA Premier League

All Aboard! Over 25 receive Landship Teachers’ Certification

Fire Fete promises to bring the soca heat

Season of Emancipation and Crop Over 2024 promise ‘more’

The Pink Pen Project aims to empower emerging female artists

Halo phenomenon not new to Barbados

Kickstart Rush maintains pace with front-runners in the Premier League

Sagicor recognizes top employees

Drug Service: No shortage of insulin

Sunday Apr 21

28°C
Barbados News

A ridge pattern will be dominant across Barbados and the eastern Caribbean

Rosemary Forde

10 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Here is the weather forecast for today, Sunday, April 21, 2024.

According to the Barbados Meteorological Services, today, a ridge pattern will be dominant across Barbados and the eastern Caribbean. A few lingering light showers are likely, especially over the northern islands. 

Despite this, hazy conditions will remain as a dust haze advisory will be in effect for Barbados. 

Meanwhile, the tropical wave currently analyzed along 49W is forecast to move across the Guianas where an abundance of moisture and instability will support moderate rainfall.

Morning

Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be dominant across the island.

General Forecast: Mostly sunny.

Night

Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be dominant across the island.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Barbados News

Retired station sargeant Stanton Davis passes

World News

Young siblings dead in US, others hurt when vehicle crashes into party

Community

Former Scotiabank Assistant Manager passes away

More From

Barbados News

Barbadian golfer makes history

See also

Emily Odwin is the first Barbadian golfer to win an American Collegiate Conference Championship.

Barbados News

Barbados officially recognizes Palestine as a state

Minister Kerri Symmonds stressed that the acknowledgment of Palestine as a State does not affect the relationship Barbados has with Israel.

Barbados News

Kevon Best wants to help create a “Better You”

Kevon Best plans to have multiple BetterYou Health and Beauty Store locations across the island.

Barbados News

Public warned of fake social media posts involving the President

“Persons are currently soliciting funds on behalf of Her Excellency the President for support of questionable organisations.”

Barbados News

BCC tutor makes history; first to showcase at US art triennial

Ewan Atkinson is the first Barbadian to showcase at the Prospect 6 art triennial.

Barbados News

Barbados Weather Report: Mostly sunny

A ridge pattern will be dominant across Barbados and the eastern Caribbean