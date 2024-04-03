Barbados eligible in first round of Caribbean Culture Fund grants Loop Barbados

The Caribbean Culture Fund (CCF) has announced its first call for proposals and Barbados is in the first batch of eligible countries. The CCF is a new initiative to support arts and culture across the Caribbean through regular grants and programmes.

Focused on promoting social and cultural justice and fostering intercultural dialogue, the CCF aims to support a wide range of artistic endeavours, including visual arts, performing arts, festival arts, film, interdisciplinary art forms, architecture, and design.

Applications may be submitted between April 1 to April 30, 2024. Eligible countries for this round include Barbados, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Dominican Republic, and Haiti; with plans to expand the reach in future calls. A total of US$250,000 will be distributed in this first round of grants.

“The launch of the Caribbean Culture Fund’s first call for proposals marks a pivotal moment for the arts in our region,” said Michèle Duvivier Pierre-Louis, Chair of the CCF Steering Committee. “We are excited to offer this opportunity to the creative minds across the Caribbean, fostering an environment where their talents can flourish and transcend borders. We eagerly anticipate the innovative and transformative projects that will emerge from this endeavour.”

The inaugural call for proposals has two tranches. Ten grants of US$10,000 each will be distributed to projects under the theme “Art for Social Change and Civic Engagement”. Six grants of US$25,000 each will be awarded to projects under the theme, “Caribbean Collaboration”.

Both themes are open to individual artists, collectives and arts organisations in the eligible countries. These grants represent the fund’s commitment to nurturing a vibrant cultural ecosystem that is both inclusive and transformative.

The selection process will prioritise projects that demonstrate respect for the defined values and criteria, quality and feasibility of proposals, and the proven abilities of project leaders.

For more information and to submit proposals, interested parties are encouraged to visit www.caribbeanculturefund.org or contact via email at [email protected].