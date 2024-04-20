Barbados Weather Report: Cloudy with few brief scattered showers Loop Barbados

Barbados News
A trough system will continue to affect the island.

Here is the weather forecast for today, Saturday, April 20, 2024.

According to the Barbados Meteorological Services, today, model data indicates a weak surface to low-level trough drifting westwards across the island chain is expected to maintain weak instability across the islands. As a result, occasional light to moderate showers can be expected. Overnight, a deep-layered central Atlantic high-pressure system will gradually build across the region allowing for mostly fair weather conditions.

Morning

Synopsis: A trough system will continue to affect the island.

General Forecast: Cloudy with sunny periods with a few brief scattered light showers.

Night

SynopsIs: A ridge pattern will be dominant across the island.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few isolated light showers.

