Barbados Weather Report: Cloudy with few brief scattered showers Loop Barbados

Here is the weather forecast for today, Saturday, April 20, 2024.
According to the Barbados Meteorological Services, today, model data indicates a weak surface to low-level trough drifting westwards across the island chain is expected to maintain weak instability across the islands. As a result, occasional light to moderate showers can be expected. Overnight, a deep-layered central Atlantic high-pressure system will gradually build across the region allowing for mostly fair weather conditions.
Morning
Synopsis: A trough system will continue to affect the island.
General Forecast: Cloudy with sunny periods with a few brief scattered light showers.
Night
SynopsIs: A ridge pattern will be dominant across the island.
General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few isolated light showers.