Guyana: Regional cargo ferry is key to integration and trade Loop Barbados

President of Guyana Dr Irfaan Ali says the regional cargo ferry which will be launched soon involving Guyana, Barbados and Trinidad and Tobago will be a test to prove that investment in regional transportation can be profitable.

Ali spoke on the topic at the opening of the 2024 Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo, which is being held under the theme, “Fuelling Transformation and Modernisation”.

He says the shipping asset will allow the movement of containers and the movement of passengers (a ferry service) as a test to prove the model, that investment in the regional transport infrastructure is not only key and critical but is profitable.

The President of Guyana says this service can help the region to achieve the goals of integration, a greater level of trade and food security.

Ali says development partners in the region allow for the opportunity of having off-takers for the commodities and additions that will be produced.

Just last week it was announced T&T, Guyana and Barbados were on the cusp of the formation of a company to drive the process for the introduction of a regional ferry service.

Discussions were hosted by T&T’s Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan on the operationalisation of the service where regional officials reiterated the objective verbalised by leaders of the three CARICOM States to promote regional food security.

The meeting also focused on the issues surrounding possible preclearance in the three areas of customs, immigration and plant quarantine.