Barbados swim team captures 37 medals at CARIFTA Swim Championships Loop Barbados

The 23-member Barbados team who competed at the recently concluded CARIFTA Aquatics Championships at the Betty Kelly Kenning Swimming Complex in the Bahamas has captured 37 medals.

Copping 15 gold, 15 silver and 7 bronze, the Bajan team amassed 486.50 points, earning them fifth position after champions the Bahamas, Cayman Islands, Trinidad and Tobago and Jamaica.

The team comprised of:

11-12

Boys:

Amir Gittens, Mihael Sobers

Girls:

Kaija Eastmond, Aliyah Greaves, Kamicha Johnson, Simya Johnson, Saniya Minnis, Jada Pounder

13-14

Boys:

Victor Ashby, Zachary Burke, Brenan Gill, and Tariq Greenidge

Girls:

Toria Alleyne, Kaitlin Balgobin, Amiya Harrison, Isabella Mayers, Jaiya Simmons, and Heidi Stoute

15-17

Boys:

Joshua Ross

Girls:

Sarah Bartlett

Kenyah Deane

18 and Over

Males

Jake Chee-A-Tow and Alex Sobers

14 year old Heidi Stoute broke four CARIFTA records in the Girls 13-14 1500m, 800m, 400m and 100m freestyle races, earning her the prestigious Federation Internationale de natation (FIN) High Point Award.

25 countries and over 500 athletes competed in the 5 day championships which took place from March 28 to April 7.