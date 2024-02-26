Bajan Firefighters want residents to stay safe this grass fire season Loop Barbados

On the heels of one of the largest grass fires for the year in the parish of St Philip, the Bajan Fire Fighters Charity wants to keep citizens and residents safe this season.

Chief Administration Officer Glyn Alleyne said that in keeping with the charity’s mandate which is most public safety, the Charity thought this it timely to share tips with the community.

Alleyne advised:

1. Notify the Barbados Fire Service immediately – 311 or 535-78242. Close windows and doors to keep the smoke out – You can also use a mask indoors3. If you are asthmatic, leave the area immediately – Always have your inhalers handy this season also4. If you have livestock and pets, remove them from the fire area5. Remove any outdoor trash cans or lawn furniture that can be burnt or scorched by the fire and heat.

The Chief Administration Officer said that the Fire Fighters Charity to date has approximately 50 members, and with a second mandate of youth development, he issued a call for more volunteers to join their orgnaisation. “We involve the youth in our training sessions and the execution of our projects. Persons interested in volunteerism can contact us via 246-833-8184 or visit the following link to register – https://eepurl.com/hhSW35