Authorities search for person of interest Loop Barbados

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is seeking the assistance of the public in identifying and locating a person of interest.

The man in the photograph is wanted for questioning in connection with a criminal matter, which occurred on Monday, March 18 at Gemswick, St Philip.

“If you can identify this person, your information will be helpful to us,” says police spokesperson Inspector Rodney Inniss.

Contact the Criminal Investigation Department (South) at 418-2609, Oistins Police Station 418-2612, Crime Stoppers at 1 800-TIPS (8477) or Police Emergency at 211, if you have any information.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.