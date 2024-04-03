Another government office closes due to environmental issues Loop Barbados

Yet another brick and mortar government office is closing its doors due to environmental issues.

This time it’s the Government Printing Department.

The office at Bay Street, St Michael, is now closed indefinitely, until further notice.

The release from the Government Information Services (GIS) says any inconvenience caused by this closure is regretted.

Last month, March 2024, the physical offices of the Ministry of People Empowerment & Elder Affairs, located on the 4th Floor of the Warrens Office Complex, Warrens, St Michael, were initially closed for a weekend, due to scheduled industrial cleaning. Then the closure was extended for a week.

And this closure comes at a time when students of The Lester Vaughan School remain online with their school plant being closed from February 28, 2024, due to environmental issues.