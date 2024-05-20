Brown wanted by Police again Loop Barbados

Hainsley Dacosta Browne is the subject of a police wanted man bulletin for the fifth time.

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is now seeking the assistance of the public in locating the 43-year-old man, who is wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters.

Police have given his alias as Carson Browne, however, in 2017 when he was wanted in North and South Carolina, the US Department of State for Wire Fraud also said he goes by Fabian Browne and other fake names.

Browne, whose last known addresses are Drax Hall Greens, St George and 3rd Avenue Bibby’s Lane, St Michael, is approximately five feet six inches (5’ 6”) tall, has a dark complexion and medium built. He has two (2) gold caps with a design of a heart on his top front teeth and his bottom left front tooth is gold plated. Additionally he has tattoos in the form of the words ‘outlaw’ and ‘AKA’ on his left arm.

Hainsley Dacosta Browne is advised that he can present himself to the Criminal Investigation Division (Fraud Department) accompanied by an attorney-at-law of his choice.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Hainsley Dacosta Browne, is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division (Fraud Department) at Telephone number 430-7196, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or the nearest police station.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.

Locally, the last wanted man notice issue for Browne was circulated in December 2023.

US Department of State for Wire Fraud.