Shenseea Is The Dragon Queen In New Album ‘Never Gets Late Here’ Trailer

Shenseea debuts the trailer for her sophomore album, Never Gets Late Here, due on Friday.

The project is one of the most highly anticipated dancehall albums this year, as the Jamaican singer promised her fans to drop more of the music they’ve been asking for. On Monday (May 20), Shenseea shared a 1-minute clip on her socials, putting her fans on alert for the project. “NEVER GETS LATE HERE..This Friday Which song you excited to hear?” she wrote while adding a dragon emoji.

The trailer showcases Shenseea riding on the back of a dragon over the beautiful landscape of Jamaica. One of the songs off the album provided a fitting soundtrack.

Never Gets Late Here is expected to be primarily dancehall bangers with a mixture of R&B and hip-hop. Among the guest appearances on the project is Di Genius, who produced the hit single “Hit & Run” featuring Masicka, who will also be featured. Then there are songs like “Red Flag” featuring Anitta, “Work Me” featuring Wizkid, and “Flava” with Coi Leray.

Shenseea will be hosting an album release party this Friday in Miami, and a number of celebrities are expected to attend. It’s unclear if she will host an album release party in Jamaica similar to what she did with her debut project, Alpha, at Romeich Entertainment headquarters in Kingston.

The ‘Shenyeng Anthem’ singer made a triumphant return to her dancehall roots at the beginning of the year, after spending the last few years overseas exploring other genres. While she found success on the charts with her more pop sounding songs, her core fans had been clamoring for her to return to her dancehall roots. She also attributed her label to her not being able to release more of the music that her fans want to hear.

Nevertheless, in the fall of last year, she said her label gave her wide latitude to drop the music she wanted to give her fans. The result of that is “Hit & Run” with Masicka, one of the biggest dancehall joints so far this year. She also released “Neva Neva” and the soulful dancehall joint “Die For You.”

Shenseea and Rvssian have also mended their relationship and are working together again after not speaking for two years due to a falling out. The Jamaican producer is expected to lend his skills to her new album.

