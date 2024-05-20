Bahamas & St Lucia win Caribbean Destination Resilience Awards Loop Barbados

Aruba and Puerto Rico were runners-up in the large tourism destination category

Dillon De Shong

9 hrs ago

Richard Moss, Senior Sales manager of the St Lucia Tourism Authority, (left) and Paul Collymore, President of the St Lucia Hospitality and Tourism Association after receiving the Caribbean Destination Resilience Awards at the 2024 Caribbean Travel Marketplace in Montego Bay, Jamaica on May 20. Photo: Dillon De Shong

The Bahamas and St Lucia were named as winners of Caribbean Destination Resilience Awards at the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association’s (CHTA) 2024 Caribbean Travel Marketplace in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

The award, which was established three years ago, is bestowed on to destinations with a deliberate focus on resilience as indicated by their commitment to address some or all of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation’s (UNWTO) 17 sustainable development goals.

The Bahamas clinched the award in the large tourism destination category, celebrating destinations with substantial stopover visitor arrivals exceeding US$500,000.

Aruba and Puerto Rico were runners-up in the category.

The Bahamas’ Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Chester Cooper told Loop News that he was happy to see the hard work of the government and stakeholders recognised.

“This is phenomenal and a great tribute to our stakeholders in The Bahamas and Team Tourism. We have worked very hard and as a result we are being recognised by our peers. I am overjoyed,” he said.

St Lucia outshined Bonaire and St Marteen to receive the award in the small destination category.

Richard Moss, Senior Sales manager of the St Lucia Tourism Authority, told Loop News that a lot of hard work went into bringing the islands tourism product to what it is today.

“This award is amazing. In St Lucia, we are a growing destination and we understand the business of tourism and hospitality. And as a public sector organisation working without private sector partners is really invaluable. We get some of our very good ideas from them and it has really helped us. We’ve held hands throughout the pandemic and we have made it out. And not only have we become resilient, but we have also grown,” Moss said.

