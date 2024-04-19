All Aboard! Over 25 receive Landship Teachers’ Certification Loop Barbados

Over 25 individuals became the first graduates of the Barbados Landship Teacher’s Certification last Monday evening, April 15.

As part of their commitment to investing in preserving Bajan heritage through education, the National Cultural Foundation (NCF) partnered with the Barbados Landship Association and the University of the West Indies Cave Hill Campus to establish the 15-week- long programme. The first- of-its-kind training course offered both theoretical and practical components.

Chief Cultural Officer at the National Cultural Foundation (NCF) Andrea Wells revealed that they first started to chart the path to the course over five years ago, when NCF Cultural Dance Officer Alicia Payne-Hurley was challenged to conceptualise a programme which would elevate the island’s national dance to be both recognized at the local level as well as internationally.

In explaining the rationale behind why the Barbados Landship was chosen, Wells stated: “The Landship as a cultural form, I think more than any other cultural form…encapsulates some of the best parts of being Barbadian, some of the best things that really define the Barbadian personality and equips it to make it resilient throughout the years.”

NCF’s Chief Cultural Officer Andrea Wells

She went on to reveal that the national certification was simply the second step on the journey, as the NCF intended to gain international recognition.

“This programme isn’t so much a culmination of a very important programme in preserving our cultural heritage, but a very important step on the path,” Wells asserted.

The participants, both male and female of varied ages, were exposed to both practical and theoretical elements which included cultural context, historical data, music, uniforms, organizational structure and movement, among others. They received full accreditation for the course which focused training the teachers in the history, art and management of a Landship.

Danielle Forte emerged as the Top Student of the class and was recognised for her achievement of excellence in all areas of the course. All graduates received certificates of participation for completion of the course.

Danielle Forte was presented with the Top Student Award

It was revealed that three graduates had already started their own ‘ships’, following completion of the course and that the teachers of the programme had been employed in the NCF Landship in Schools programme and led the Landship Presentation at the Independence parade.

The Barbados Landship Teacher’s Certification programme is set to resume in June 2024, along with the new Stick Licking programme.