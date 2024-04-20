Alert: Flash Flood Warning Loop Barbados

7 min read
Alert: Flash Flood Warning Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Barbados News

Excessive rainfall this afternoon Saturday April 20, 2024 will generate flooding across low lying areas in the northern districts of Barbados

Rosemary Forde

2 hrs ago

The Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Barbados.

This Flash Flood Warning was issued at 12:45 PM today, Saturday, April 20, 2024 and will be terminated at 6:00 PM Saturday, April 20, 2024 or sooner if conditions warrant.

A flash-flood warning is issued when rapid flooding due to heavy or excessive rainfall in a short period of time (generally less than 6 hours) is occurring or is imminent in the warning area.

**** Hazard Info ****

Excessive rainfall this afternoon Saturday April 20, 2024 will generate flooding across low lying areas in the vicinity of northern districts of Barbados and surrounding areas. Therefore, the Barbados Meteorological Services has issued a Flash Flood Warning. These conditions are predicted to peak this afternoon with some improvement on Saturday April 20, 2024 during the late evening.

Possible Impacts

Runoff from higher elevations. Soil erosion/land slippage on exposed or scarred land surfaces.Water settlements on roads and fields. Adjustments to water levels of existing water bodies (ponds etc.).Large objects or debris from higher elevations becoming embedded within fast moving water flows. Flooding at the foot of hillsides and coastal roads.Delays on traffic routes with some roads being impassable or cutoff in and out of minor towns.

What you should do

The public should follow recommendations from the department of emergency management.The public is encouraged to monitor the BMS, DEM and GIS websites and their respective social media pages along with the local media networks for further updates.

Discussion

Light wind speeds, strong daytime heating and adequate moisture in the atmosphere from the trough system are affecting northern districts of the island. Mostly cloudy skies with intermittent scattered heavy to intense showers are forecast with rainfall accumulation of 40.0 mm to 75.0 mm.

