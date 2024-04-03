Accident UPDATE: Traffic flow returns from Kirtons to Rices Loop Barbados

UPDATE: 7:13pm

Traffic flow returns to normal as second vehicle, the Public Service Vehicle is moved from the scene.

The two-vehicle accident was cleared. 

Police and insurance personnel responded.

The minibus was moved from the scene at 7:13 pm.

PSV and car collision blocks Rices

Original story: 6:10pm 

A public service vehicle and car have collided at the junction of Rices and the road through Cave Land to Beulah in St Philip.

Traffic was building along Kirtons Main Road as a result of the two-vehicle accident. 

The roadway was partially blocked.

Traffic diverted through Kirtons, Cave Land, Sandy Hill and Diamond Valley.

The accident happened around 6pm.