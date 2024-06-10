Weather Report: Sunshine and clouds, few brief scattered light showers Loop Barbados

Here is the weather report for today, Monday, June 10, 2024.

According to the Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS), today, starting off the work week, the tropical wave around 55/56W will make its way across the southern Windwards.

Trinidad and Tobago will remain under cloudy conditions with showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Meanwhile, Barbados and the southern islands will start to feel the effects of this wave overnight.

Occasional light to moderate showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms are likely during that time.

Additionally, an increase in wind speeds is expected to generate breezy conditions with possible gusts during shower activity.

Over the Leewards and northern Windwards, weather conditions are expected to be on the fair side as a ridge remains dominant.

Morning

Synopsis: A tropical wave is approaching the island.

General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few brief scattered light showers.

Night

Synopsis: A tropical wave will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mostly cloudy with clear breaks with the occasional scattered light to moderate showers and a very slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.