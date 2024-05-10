Weather Report: Sunshine and clouds with brief isolated light showers Loop Barbados

Here is the weather forecast for today, Friday, May 10, 2024.

According to the Barbados Meteorological Services, today, a surface to low-level ridge pattern will be the dominant feature across Barbados, the central and southern Windward Islands. In addition, a relatively dry lower to upper-level environment will be noticeable over the aforementioned parts. As a result, mostly dry and stable weather conditions can be expected. Meanwhile, across the Leewards and northern Windward Islands, a shear line zonally oriented across that area in association with adequate surface to low-level moisture is likely to produce a few scattered showers and a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Morning

Synopsis: A ridge pattern is the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few brief isolated light showers.

Night

Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Mostly clear.