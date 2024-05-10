Weather Report: Sunshine and clouds with brief isolated light showers Loop Barbados

A surface to low-level ridge pattern will be the dominant feature across Barbados, the central and southern Windward Islands.

Here is the weather forecast for today, Friday, May 10, 2024.

According to the Barbados Meteorological Services, today, a surface to low-level ridge pattern will be the dominant feature across Barbados, the central and southern Windward Islands. In addition, a relatively dry lower to upper-level environment will be noticeable over the aforementioned parts. As a result, mostly dry and stable weather conditions can be expected. Meanwhile, across the Leewards and northern Windward Islands, a shear line zonally oriented across that area in association with adequate surface to low-level moisture is likely to produce a few scattered showers and a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Morning

Synopsis: A ridge pattern is the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few brief isolated light showers.

Night

Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Mostly clear.

