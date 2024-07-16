Guyana Calls For Immediate Ceasefire In Gaza Conflict

News Americas, New York, NY, July 23, 2024: Guyana has urgently called for an immediate ceasefire in the ongoing Gaza conflict and emphasized the need to prioritize the protection of civilians. Her comments come as the Gaza death toll neared 40,000, according to the Hamas Health Ministry and another 84 were killed and 329 wounded throughout the Gaza Strip today, as Israeli forces launch a new ground invasion in southern city of Khan Younis.

Relatives of Palestinians, who lost their lives following the Israeli attack on Khan Yunis, mourn as dead bodies are taken from the morgue at Nasser Hospital for burial in Khan Yunis, Gaza on July 23, 2024. (Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Anadolu via Getty Images)

“Mr. President, the silence has been deafening on a possible solution to end the war in Gaza. Guyana had hoped that with the adoption of resolution 2735 five weeks ago, supporting the efforts of the United States, Egypt, and Qatar, that the bombs and bullets that continue to rain down on Gaza would have been silenced,” Ambassador Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett stated at the UN Security Council.

She commended the efforts of the United States, Egypt, and Qatar, stressing the importance of maintaining optimism. “We remind that it is the responsibility of this Council to continue to do all in its power to bring an end to this war,” the Guyanese diplomat said, noting the worsening multilayered catastrophe in Palestine.

“The dimensions of this catastrophe stretch across every facet of Palestinian life, both in the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem. Its principal characteristics are oppression and repression, indignity and impunity, destruction, deprivation, and death,” Rodrigues-Birkett elaborated.

She highlighted that Palestinians, despite their immense suffering, look to the United Nations for an end to their plight. “Guyana’s appeal is for a collective mustering of political will, to advance the peace process, and to give the Palestinian people real hope of a secure and stable future. This is the only prospect which can equally secure a stable future for Israel and the Middle East,” she added.

The ambassador condemned Israel’s “barbaric war” on Gaza, which she said has resulted in a severely mutilated population. She stated that the death toll is nearing 40,000, with the majority being women and children. “What really is life in the Gaza Strip? Bombs, starvation, inadequate healthcare, and essential goods and services have seen the civilian population robbed of everything necessary for their survival,” she lamented.

Rodrigues-Birkett criticized the impediments to humanitarian aid, noting that despite the Kerem Shalom/Karam Abu Salem crossing being “open,” only a trickle of aid has entered due to active combat zones. She emphasized that the ongoing bombardment and breakdown of law and order in Gaza exacerbate the humanitarian crisis.

She condemned the attacks on key civilian infrastructure, including healthcare facilities and schools, and called for an end to the violence. “What red lines are there that allow for the continuous killing of women and children, and the bombing of schools, refugee camps, and hospitals? Guyana condemns this wanton violence in the strongest terms,” Rodrigues-Birkett said.

Guyana is also demanding that UN member states uphold their duty to ensure international law obligations are met, particularly international humanitarian law. She noted the escalation of attacks against UN facilities and personnel, especially those of UNRWA, and called for their protection.

“We also call for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages and Palestinians detained without trial in Israeli prisons. We urge adherence to the various resolutions of this Council,” she said, stressing the need for increased humanitarian assistance into Gaza.

Rodrigues-Birkett underlined the obligation of Israel as the occupying power to ensure access to humanitarian relief and echoed the demands of the International Court of Justice.

The Caribbean diplomat also called for actions to reduce tensions in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and to mitigate the violence between Palestinians and Israelis. She urged good faith efforts to reduce regional tensions. A 16-year-old girl and a 50-year-old woman are among the dead in an Israeli incursion into the Tulkarem refugee camp, adding to the Gaza death toll.

