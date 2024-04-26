Weather Report: Sunshine and clouds, brief scattered light showers Loop Barbados

Here is the weather forecast for today, Friday, April 26, 2024.

According to the Barbados Meteorological Services, today, a few low-level perturbations caught in the flow of the low-level ridge will continue to generate occasionally cloudy skies and showers.

Morning

Synopsis: A ridge pattern is the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few brief scattered light showers, mainly during the morning.

Night

Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Mostly clear.