Weather Report: Sunshine and clouds, brief scattered light showers Loop Barbados

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Weather Report: Sunshine and clouds, brief scattered light showers Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

Reggae artistes arrive ahead of Barbados Reggae Weekend

Kickstart Rush close the gap at the top of the BFA Premier League

Sol Black Rock reopens

Government remains committed to preserving Barbados’ cultural heritage

Weymouth Wales ends UWI’s unbeaten run in the BFA Premier League

Barbados Reggae Weekend promises something for everyone

UWI’s unbeaten run continues in the BFA Premier League

Empire earn important win in BFA Premier League

All Aboard! Over 25 receive Landship Teachers’ Certification

Fire Fete promises to bring the soca heat

Friday Apr 26

29°C
Barbados News

A ridge pattern is the dominant feature

Rosemary Forde

5 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Here is the weather forecast for today, Friday, April 26, 2024.

According to the Barbados Meteorological Services, today, a few low-level perturbations caught in the flow of the low-level ridge will continue to generate occasionally cloudy skies and showers.

Morning

Synopsis: A ridge pattern is the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few brief scattered light showers, mainly during the morning.

Night

Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Mostly clear.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Festivals

Reggae artistes arrive ahead of Barbados Reggae Weekend

Barbados News

CRC to present report to the President by June 30

Barbados News

Government Launches Education and Training Phase Of Project Dawn

More From

Barbados News

Bajan Triathletes win big at World Development Regional Cup

The Barbadian team copped 7 medals at recently concluded World Triathlon Development Regional Cup in Puerto Rico.

See also

Barbados News

Nicholas Mcintosh wanted for questioning

Mcintosh advised that he can present himself at District E Police Station in Speightstown, St Peter.

Barbados News

Police investigating shooting incident at Husbands Heights, St James

The victim received many injuries about his body and reportedly drove himself to the hospital.

Barbados News

Prime Minister gives update on Drax Hall land acquisition

“I believe that it is appropiate for us to pause the acquisition to allow for greater conversation to take place…”

Barbados News

Rotary club donates books to National Task Force on Literacy

Chairman of the National Task Force on Literacy Education, Dr Sylvia Henry, accepted a gift of over 100 books.

Barbados News

Police investigating death of 40-year-old man

The deceased has been identified as Shawn Maynard of Bayfield, St Philip.