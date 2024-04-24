Sol Black Rock reopens Loop Barbados

The doors of the Sol gas station in Black Rock, St Michael have once again swung open.

The official reopening took place last Friday morning, April 19 and customers were treated to in-store deejay music as well as several product samples, treats and specials on offer from various vendors who supply the store.

On site for the grand reopening were Roger Barrow, General Manager of Sol Barbados, Ingrid Holder of Holdinns Inc, the retailer responsible for the operations, as well as several jubilant staff members.

Speaking to Loop News, Barrow expressed his excitement at the resumption of operations at the popular service station, especially in light of its extended closure.

“Today, we are officially reopening the station and we are excited to be back in Sol Black Rock. The station has been closed for renovations for some months and we are excited to be back,” he said.

The news of the station’s reopening was welcomed by customers, with one female patron remarking that she was “glad” the operations at Sol Black Rock had resumed.

Barrow suggested that the Sol station was special to those in Black Rock and its environs.

“We feel like this (Sol station) belongs to the community. It has always been that way and this morning is an indication of just that feeling. I felt her enthusiasm and it’s good to see the customers coming and supporting the station,” Barrow stated.

Ingrid Holder shared Barrow’s sentiments about the importance of the station and the role it played at its strategical location at the busy intersection.

“We are very happy to be re-opened in the community. As you know, Black Rock is a very busy community and we are right by the stoplight junction. So, we look forward to many more days and years of success here at Sol Black Rock,” she stated.

With renovations completed, the site has expanded to offer more physical space to customers. The service station will also now provide additional offers. Apart from the external pump operations, customers can now take advantage of in-store treats which include hot dog specials, hot and cold beverages, a variety of sandwiches options as well as a wide selection of snacks from which to choose. Bottled gas, car accessories and lotto tickets can also be accessed at the Black Rock location.