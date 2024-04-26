Reggae artists arrive ahead of Barbados Reggae Weekend Loop Barbados

With only a few hours left before the highly anticipated reggae action this weekend, several of the headlining artistes for the Barbados Reggae Weekend have arrived on the island.

Yesterday, Ali Campbell, lead singer and co-founder of the British reggae band UB40 touched down at the Grantley Adams International airport just after 4pm. He expressed his delight to be back in Barbados after more than 10 years and is excited to perform at the Reggae in the Gardens event on Sunday.

Upon arrival, Campbell told the media that he was quite happy to be enjoying the “lovely sun” in Barbados, especially considering the cold, rainy, dark conditions back home in England.

“It is beautiful to be here in Barbados with your lovely sun. I haven’t been here for a long time but it’s beautiful to be back,” he remarked, with a smile.

The UB40 front man promised those who will be attending the Reggae in the Gardens show on Sunday an enjoyable show.

“We have had shows all over the world and we’ve had sell-out shows everywhere and the guys have loved it so we expect the Barbadian audience to be just as happy to see us, to dance and sing along, as usual,” Campbell stated.

Eric Donaldson

Several other artistes also arrived ahead of the three major shows slated for this weekend. Among them were Pinchers, Sanchez, Eric Donaldson and Admiral Tibet who will join a Bajan contingent for the Legends of Reggae show later tonight.

Sizzla Kalonji, who is among the cast of the reggae Showdown, also touched down last night. The successful Jamaican entertainer will share the stage with Chronic Law, Jah Vinci and Byron Messia, among others, on Saturday, April 27.

Sizzla Kalonji pictured here with Ingrid Holder of Live Wire Entertainment

The Barbados Reggae Weekend comes off this weekend from Friday April 26, with the Legends of Reggae show. Reggae Showdown occurs on Saturday April 27 and the Reggae in the Gardens show will be held on Sunday, April 28. All three events will take place at the National Botanical Gardens. The jam-packed reggae weekend will conclude on Monday, April 29 with a Reggae Waves cruise onboard both the MC Inspire 11 and the MC Buccaneer.