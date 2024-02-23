QEH improves care for diabetic eye disease with new test Loop Barbados

The Ophthalmology Department of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) is now offering a diagnostic test which will enhance detection for many diseases affecting the back of the eye, including diabetes, sickle cell disease, and retinal vein occlusion.

The test is called a Fundus Fluorescein Angiography (FFA) and it was performed for the first time at the QEH on Tuesday, February 20.

Consultant Medical Retinal Specialist, Dr Charles Pierce led the team conducting the procedure. He explained that the FFA diagnostic test provides another level of diagnosis for patients, along with more information about any disease affecting the back of the eye.

Dr Pierce said: “It’s a fairly simple procedure. We inject dye into the arm and then we take a series of photographs of the back of the eye, where you can see the details of the blood vessels, exactly how the blood is flowing and if we see any abnormal blood vessels, we can start treatment at that point.”

He added that it is critically important for preserving the vision of patients with diabetic eye disease, as using this test allows for earlier detection, intervention, and treatment.

With the growing population of diabetics on island, the Retinal Ophthalmologist assured that the Lions Eye Care Centre can respond to the increasing demand for this service.

Dr Pierce advised patients, especially diabetics, to have the back of their eyes checked annually. He revealed that there are normally no symptoms in most cases, until the late stages of eye disease, and pointed out that is why regular check-ups are necessary to pick up any signs of disease.

The Lions Eye Care Centre now covers all of the various subspecialties in Ophthalmology. The achievement means that the QEH’s medical teams can diagnose from the very common to the very rare eye diseases and commence treatment based on this new level of diagnostic ability which is now available.