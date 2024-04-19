Police appealing for witnesses in shooting incident Loop Barbados

Police appealing for witnesses in shooting incident
The incident occured on April 6, 2024, at Martin’s Road, Pinelands, St Michael.

Rosemary Forde

10 hrs ago

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is appealing to the public for information relating to a shooting incident.

The incident in question occurred on Saturday, April 6, 2024, around 5:55 PM, at Martins Road, Pinelands, St Michael.

Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed this incident, to contact the Police Operations Control Centre at 211 or 430-7100 or the Criminal Investigations Department (Central) at 430-7189. 

 “We value any information you may have to share, as it will help us with our investigations. The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) appreciates your cooperation in this matter.”

TBPS further assured the public that all information received will be held in the strictest confidence.

SOURCE: The Barbados Police Service (TBPS).

