Oistins Magistrates’ Court Complex closed Loop Barbados

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Oistins Magistrates’ Court Complex closed Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

Season of Emancipation and Crop Over 2024 promise ‘more’

The Pink Pen Project aims to empower emerging female artists

Halo phenomenon not new to Barbados

Kickstart Rush maintains pace with front-runners in the Premier League

Sagicor recognizes top employees

Drug Service: No shortage of insulin

Zebulun Sawh wanted for questioning

Two new replacement polyclinics to be built

Former police officer Lawrence Greenidge passes away

Retired police sargeant Owen Rochester passes

Thursday Apr 18

30°C
Barbados News

Oistins Magistrate’s Court and the District ‘C’ Magistrate’s Court are closed to all business due to environmental issues.

Rosemary Forde

2 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The public is being advised that the Oistins Magistrates’ Court Complex, Oistins, Christ Church, which houses the Oistins Magistrate’s Court and the District ‘C’ Magistrate’s Court, has been closed to all business due to environmental issues.

This closure took effect from yesterday, Wednesday, April 17, and will end on Friday, April 19.

As a result, any hearings scheduled during this time will be rescheduled. Individuals whose cases were set to be heard in either the Oistins or District ‘C’ Magistrates’ Courts are asked to return to the Oistins Magistrates’ Court Complex on Monday, April 22, at 9:00 AM, where they will be provided with a new date for their hearing.

The Registration Department apologised for inconvenience this closure may cause.

SOURCE: Barbados Government Information Service (GIS).

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Barbados News

Oistins Magistrates’ Court Complex closed

Sport

Paris Olympics opening ceremony on river Seine will last about 4 hours

Barbados News

Dust haze advisory in effect for Barbados

More From

Barbados News

Teaching fraternity mourns passing of Senior Education Officer

Fernando Cater passed away on Monday, April 15.

Barbados News

See also

Halo phenomenon not new to Barbados

Met Office says it’s a quite frequent occurrence

Sport

Kickstart Rush maintains pace with front-runners in the Premier League

Premier League debutants Kickstart Rush defeated Deacons FC 2-0. Ellerton and Brittons Hill tie 1-1

Barbados News

Volunteers needed

BDF invites persons to register as volunteers for Exercise Tradewinds

Lifestyle

Rihanna hails Jawara Alleyne ‘new favourite designer’ in Interview

Alleyne, a multi-disciplinary artist, was born in Jamaica, raised and educated in the Cayman Islands

Barbados News

Two new replacement polyclinics to be built

Warrens, St Michael, Oistins and Christ Church polyclinics will be replaced.