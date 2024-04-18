Oistins Magistrates’ Court Complex closed Loop Barbados

The public is being advised that the Oistins Magistrates’ Court Complex, Oistins, Christ Church, which houses the Oistins Magistrate’s Court and the District ‘C’ Magistrate’s Court, has been closed to all business due to environmental issues.

This closure took effect from yesterday, Wednesday, April 17, and will end on Friday, April 19.

As a result, any hearings scheduled during this time will be rescheduled. Individuals whose cases were set to be heard in either the Oistins or District ‘C’ Magistrates’ Courts are asked to return to the Oistins Magistrates’ Court Complex on Monday, April 22, at 9:00 AM, where they will be provided with a new date for their hearing.

The Registration Department apologised for inconvenience this closure may cause.

SOURCE: Barbados Government Information Service (GIS).