Oistins Bay Garden will be temporarily closed on Sunday, April 28, 2024, to facilitate ongoing works.

The venue will reopen at 8am the following day, Monday, April 29, 2024.

The Public Affairs Department stated:

“We apologize for any inconvenience caused and appreciate your understanding as we work towards enhancing your experience at Oistins Bay Garden.”

Renovations underway at Oistins Bay Garden, Oistins, Christ Church.