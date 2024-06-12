Coastal Sundown walk this Saturday Loop Barbados

·6 min read
Coastal Sundown walk this Saturday Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Barbados News

The walk will take place this Saturday, June 15, from 3:00pm, starting and ending in Merricks, St Philip.

Rosemary Forde

10 hrs ago

The Coastal Zone Management Unit (CZMU) will host a free Coastal Sundown Walk this Saturday, June 15, from 3:00pm, starting and ending in Merricks, St Philip. The meeting point will be Bayleys Primary School.

Tickets can be collected from the CZMU Office, 8th Floor Warrens Tower II, between 9:00am and 4:00pm.

Buses are set to depart Warrens Tower II at 2:15pm. 

Interested persons must have a ticket to travel on the bus. 

Walkers are also advised to wear comfortable clothing, a hat and gloves, as well as enclosed shoes with a grip.

