Coastal Sundown walk this Saturday Loop Barbados

The Coastal Zone Management Unit (CZMU) will host a free Coastal Sundown Walk this Saturday, June 15, from 3:00pm, starting and ending in Merricks, St Philip. The meeting point will be Bayleys Primary School.

Tickets can be collected from the CZMU Office, 8th Floor Warrens Tower II, between 9:00am and 4:00pm.

Buses are set to depart Warrens Tower II at 2:15pm.

Interested persons must have a ticket to travel on the bus.

Walkers are also advised to wear comfortable clothing, a hat and gloves, as well as enclosed shoes with a grip.