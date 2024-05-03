Traffic Alert: Single-vehicle accident along Durants Loop Barbados

One vehicle is fully blocking one lane of traffic after it crashed along Durants main road.

The car is across the left lane if heading East in the direction of the Airport away from Thornbury Hill and Oistins.

Drivers heading East must proceed with caution because the accident is in the 90-degree bend after the Barbados Golf Club, before the four-cross by Providence Methodist Church.

A female police officer is directing traffic and a cone is in the roadway. Proceed with caution.

Loop is uncertain of the injuries or occupants of the vehicle involved in the accident.