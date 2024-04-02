Ministry to close this week Loop Barbados

The Ministry of Youth, Sports and Community Empowerment’s office, located at Sky Mall, Haggatt Hall, St. Michael, will be closed this week.

The closure is from Tuesday, April 2, to Friday, April 5.

The Ministry’s PBX 535-3851 will remain operational throughout the closure and persons may also call officers’ direct lines or cell phones.

In addition, the public is invited to call the Ministry’s general cell number at 832-8118 during the period of closure for assistance, if needed.

The Ministry apologises for any inconvenience this closure may cause.